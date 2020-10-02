 

Gran Colombia Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that Monica De Greiff has been appointed by the Government of Colombia to the position of Ambassador to Kenya. Consequently, Ms. De Greiff has stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors effective September 30, 2020. The Company does not intend to fill the vacancy at this time.

Serafino Iacono, Executive Chairman of Gran Colombia, stated, “Ms. De Greiff has made a valuable contribution to the Board of Directors since she was first elected in 2018. This year, she led the inauguration of the Board’s ESG Committee to support the Company’s ongoing commitment to environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility, corporate governance, sustainability and other public matters relevant to the Company. As ESG Committee Chair, Ms. De Greiff played a key role in the Board’s oversight of the Company’s response to COVID-19 in the communities in which we work and live. Ms. De Greiff’s considerable experience and her passion for ESG matters will be sincerely missed by the Board. We congratulate Ms. De Greiff on her appointment and thank her for her contribution to Gran Colombia’s success over the last couple of years.”

About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based mid-tier gold producer with its primary focus in Colombia where it is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its high-grade Segovia Operations. Gran Colombia owns approximately 57.5% of Caldas Gold Corp. (TSX-V: CGC; OTCQX: ALLXF), a Canadian mining company currently advancing a major expansion and modernization of its underground mining operations at its Marmato Project in Colombia. Gran Colombia’s project pipeline includes its Zancudo Project in Colombia together with an approximately 20% equity interest in Gold X Mining Corp. (TSXV: GLDX) (Guyana – Toroparu) and an approximately 26% equity interest in Western Atlas Resources Inc. (“Western Atlas”) (TSX-V: WA) (Nunavut – Meadowbank).

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For Further Information, Contact:
Mike Davies
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com




