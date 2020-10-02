Plus Therapeutics Announces Brain Cancer Clinical Advisory Team

“To successfully bring our investigational RNL drug through the clinical development process, we will need distinguished scientists and physicians standing with us, that have unique perspectives and an intimate understanding of the key clinical issues,” said Marc H. Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. “These doctors are leaders in their fields and will be important to our efforts on behalf of the patients with glioblastoma.”

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the “Company”), today announced the appointment of five leading experts in the fields of neurological surgery and neuro-oncology to its Clinical Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will advise the Company as it advances its nanoscale radiotherapeutics to treat rare brain and neurological cancers.

New members of Plus’ CAB include:

Manish Aghi, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Neurological Surgery, at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Manish Aghi is a neurosurgeon, scientist and current faculty member in the department of neurological surgery and graduate division of biomedical sciences, as well as a principal investigator in the Brain Tumor Research Center at UCSF. He completed his MD-PhD Program through the Medical Scientist Training Program at Harvard Medical School, followed by neurological surgery residency and postdoctoral training at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Aghi serves as principal investigator on multiple industry sponsored and investigator-initiated Phase 1-2 clinical trials comparing immunotherapy versus anti-angiogenic therapy of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as investigating convection-enhanced delivery of oncolytic viruses and nanoliposomal chemotherapy to recurrent glioblastoma.

Nicholas Butowski, M.D., Professor, Neurological Surgery and Director, Translational Research, Neuro-Oncology at the Weill Institute for Neurosciences at the University of California, San Francisco.

Dr. Butowski is a neuro-oncologist who specializes in brain tumors, neuroimaging, cognitive and rehabilitative neurology, and complementary therapies for neurological disorders. He is director of clinical services in neuro-oncology and a co-investigator of National Cancer Institute-supported North American Brain Tumor Consortium clinical trials. Dr. Butowski earned his medical degree at the University of Illinois at Chicago and completed a residency in neurology and a fellowship in neuro-oncology at UCSF. He is a member of the American Academy of Neurology, American Society of Clinical Oncology and Society for Neuro-oncology.