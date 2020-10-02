Invitation to Enento Group’s Virtual Capital Markets Day, 25 November 2020

Date and time: Wednesday, 25 November 2020, at 12.00 a.m. - 4.00 p.m. EET



At the event, the senior management of Enento Group will tell about the Group’s strategy, development projects in different areas of business and financials, among other things. The event will be led by CEO Jukka Ruuska, CFO Elina Stråhlman and directors and experts from different Business Areas. The language of the event is English.



A more detailed event schedule and program will be published in November on Enento Group’s website at https://enento.com/investors/ and sent to those who have registered.



Webcast and presentation materials



The event can be followed streamed via webcast starting at 12.00 a.m. A link to the webcast will be published at https://enento.com/investors/ prior to the event. The presentation materials and a recording of the webcast will be available on the Group’s website after the event. The presentation materials will be available in English only.



Registration



Please sign up for the event by Monday, 16 November 2020 at the latest by contacting Investor Relations Manager Pia Katila via e-mail at pia.katila@asiakastieto.fi or by filling in the electronic registration form at https://enento.com/investors/.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:

Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506

Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.



