Smile Train Presents World Smile Day Live Fundraiser Hosted by Ciara

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile Train, the world's largest cleft organization, today launched their #540Today campaign timed to World Smile Day, and will host a virtual fundraiser to benefit Smile Train and the 540 babies born with clefts each day – many without proper access to treatment. The World Smile Day Live event will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ciara .

The virtual fundraiser will feature celebrity guests and supporters including appearances by Gabrielle Union-Wade, Elle King, Elizabeth Henstridge, Christie Brinkley, Ginger Zee, Kenyan Drake, Kevin Smith, Jake Miller, Prince Royce and Amanda Cerny, who will be connecting with fans while raising awareness and funds for Smile Train's lifesaving work.

"I am proud to be a part of World Smile Day Live with Smile Train, an organization that has made such a difference in the lives of so many children and families globally," said Ciara. "As a mom of three, I admire the bravery and courage of families afflicted by health issues that coincide with being born with a cleft. Now, more than ever, it is so important to help others in whatever way we can."

"With COVID-19 having put more than 37,000 cleft surgeries on hold since January, our work around the globe is more critical than ever as surgeries are able to resume," said Susannah Schaefer, Smile Train President & Chief Executive Officer. "Today and every day, we are grateful for the supporters who make Smile Train's work possible."

World Smile Day Live will begin tonight, Friday, October 2, at 8:00pm EDT, with special pre-show entertainment beginning at 7:30pm EDT. The schedule includes: