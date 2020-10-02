The distribution agreement with Cornes Technologies was signed following the recently announced pilot projects with leading Japanese multinational companies for possible integration of the Eye-Net Protect solution into advanced dashboard cameras and IoT services. Several additional Japanese companies have expressed interest in Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based accident prevention solutions.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., signed a distribution agreement with Cornes Technologies, a leading Japanese trading house founded in 1900. According to the agreement, Cornes Technologies will promote and assist in the integration of the Eye-Net cellular-based accident prevention solution suite in products and applications of third parties in Japan. Cornes Technologies, a renowned trading company, plays a significant role in establishing and developing commercial links and trade between Japan and the rest of the world.

“The Japanese technology market is very versatile and addresses multiple verticals such as micro-mobility, smart devices, automotive manufacturers, telecommunication companies and smartphone manufacturers, as well as third-party application providers. Characterized by early adopters of new technologies, we believe that the Japanese technology market is a suitable target for Eye-Net Mobile’s solution. Moreover, we are confident that Cornes Technologies will utilize its extensive experience and relationships in this market to assist in current engagements and further market penetration,” said Dror Elbaz, COO and Deputy CEO of Eye-Net Mobile.

The Eye-Net Protect V2X solution is designed to protect the most vulnerable road users in real time — including pedestrians, cyclists, scooter drivers and car drivers — by providing collision alerts when road users have no direct line of sight. An SDK configuration allows Eye-Net Mobile to integrate its solution into leading location-based products such as wearable devices, dashboard cameras, navigation aids, infotainment systems, third-party applications and other smart devices.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.