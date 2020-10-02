AGF Launches New ETFs and Mutual Funds Providing Access to Leading Investment Strategies Through a Variety of Investment Vehicles

AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI) is pleased to announce today the launch AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (NEO: AGSG) and AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (NEO: AGLB) as well as AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio Fund and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio Fund.

“Today’s launch expands AGF’s globally-focused product shelf, while offering a greater selection of our leading investment strategies across multiple investment vehicles, including both ETFs and mutual funds, said Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, AGFI. “As we evolve our product line-up, we will continue to provide our clients with choice in the way they access our strategies to best suit their respective business models and investors’ portfolios.”

AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF (Ticker: AGSG)

Based on AGF’s Global Sustainable Growth Equity strategy, one of the longest track records in sustainable investing, AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF invests in global equity securities with a primary focus on providing investors long-term capital appreciation through investing in four key impact themes. AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity ETF and the existing AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund both seek to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities, globally, which fit each fund’s concept of sustainable development.

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF (Ticker: AGLB)

AGF Global Opportunities Bond ETF is a new actively managed global fixed-income strategy that seeks to provide capital appreciation and interest income by investing primarily in fixed-income securities of governments and corporations around the world.

Name/Ticker Exchange Risk Rating Management Fee AGF Global Sustainable

Growth Equity ETF



(Ticker: AGSG)

NEO Exchange Inc. Medium 0.65%



AGF Global

Opportunities Bond ETF



(Ticker: AGLB)

NEO Exchange Inc. Low 0.65%





AGF is also launching two new mutual funds with substantially similar investment strategies to AGFiQ Global Balanced ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ Global Income ETF Portfolio, which are currently managed by the AGFiQ team. The AGFiQ team’s approach is grounded in the belief that investment outcomes can be improved by assessing and targeting the factors that drive market returns. Utilizing a disciplined, factor-based approach to view risk through multiple lenses, these Funds are designed to provide diversification across a range of third party and in-house ETFs providing exposure to different regions, sectors and asset classes, while creating the potential for better risk-adjusted returns.