 

CloudMD Presenting at LD Micro Virtual Investor Day on October 6th 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro Virtual Investor day on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of CloudMD will be presenting the Company, including a Q&A session, virtually at 8am PT / 11am ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

Investors and other individuals may access the virtual presentation by registering here.

The LD Micro investor conferences are some of the largest microcap, investor focused conferences in the United States with hundreds of companies and thousands of attendees. For more information about the conference, to register for the presentation or to arrange a 1:1 meetings with management, visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

Founded in 2006, LD Micro started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, and has grown into the leading small cap investor resource and pre-eminent event platform in the sector.  The LD Micro investor conference series are some of the largest small cap, investor focused conferences in the United States with 100’s of presenting companies and thousands of attendees. The upcoming "500" event in September is LD Micro’s most ambitious conference yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
investors.cloudmd.ca
Email: investors@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and its intended use of the proceeds of the Offering. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
CloudMD Grants Stock Options
28.09.20
CloudMD Acquires Majority Interest in Innovative U.S. Based Provider of Cloud Based Practice Management and Electronic Health Records with US$4.9M in Sales
24.09.20
CloudMD Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Snapclarity Inc., an Enterprise Mental Health Platform, Expanding Telehealth Offering to Include Mental Wellness
22.09.20
CloudMD Announces Closing of $20.79 Million Oversubscribed Bought Deal Financing
16.09.20
CloudMD Creates Chairman’s Expert Advisory Board to Guide Global Growth Initiatives
14.09.20
CloudMD to Acquire iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software Company
09.09.20
CloudMD Appoints Experienced, World-Class Insurance and Health Executive as Chief Innovation Officer

