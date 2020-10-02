Solid Biosciences to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Jennifer Ziolkowski, Chief Financial Officer, Joel Schneider, Chief Technology Officer and Cathryn Clary, Interim Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Chardan 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:45 pm ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website or by clicking here. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days on the Events page.