 

Otonomy Completes Patient Enrollment for Phase 3 Trial of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 13:30  |  37   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced the completion of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 clinical trial of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s disease. A total of 149 patients have been enrolled in the trial, exceeding the target of 142 patients. Following randomization to treatment with a single intratympanic injection of OTIVIDEX or placebo, patients are followed for three months.

“Completion of enrollment is an important milestone for the OTIVIDEX program and keeps us on track for announcing results in the first quarter of 2021. With positive results from this trial and the positive AVERTS-2 trial results already in-hand, we would expect to submit a New Drug Application in the third quarter of 2021,” said David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and CEO of Otonomy. “We are grateful to the patients and investigators participating in this trial. We also appreciate the high compliance that continues to be demonstrated by patients in reporting their daily vertigo episodes, which we believe reflects the high disease burden and unmet medical need of Ménière’s disease patients.”

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière’s disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the future financial or operating performance of Otonomy. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements relating to the timing and announcement of results and conduct of, and activity for the ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of OTIVIDEX in Ménière’s disease; expectations regarding submission of a New Drug Application; and statements by Otonomy’s president and CEO. Otonomy’s expectations regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: delays and disruption resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental responses to the pandemic, including current and future impacts to Otonomy’s operations, the manufacturing of its product candidates, the progression of its current clinical trials, and patient conduct and compliance; the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, including, without limitation, Otonomy’s ability to adequately demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, the nonclinical and clinical results for its product candidates, and challenges related to patient enrollment, conduct and compliance in clinical trials; the integrity of patient-reported outcomes in clinical trials; side effects or adverse events associated with Otonomy’s product candidates; Otonomy’s dependence on third parties to conduct nonclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations regarding potential therapy benefits; and other risks. Information regarding the foregoing and additional risks may be found in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Otonomy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 4, 2020, and Otonomy’s future reports to be filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Otonomy as of the date hereof. Otonomy disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com


Otonomy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Occidental Announces Sale of its Onshore Assets in Colombia to The Carlyle Group
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.08.20
20
NEUBEWERTUNG - after hour news