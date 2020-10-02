 

NexTech Appoints Dr. David Cramb to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, and AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. David Cramb to its Board of Directors bringing its board to five members. Having this fifth board member allows the company to meet one of the NASDAQ requirements to qualify for its uplisting, which is in progress.

Dr. David Cramb comments, “I am excited to join the Board of Directors for NexTech. There is incredible potential for augmented reality in education and it is particularly needed in these challenging times of a pandemic.”

Additional appointments:

Vivian Chan, Chief Channel Officer, NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

Vivian Chan is a Technology leader who has been involved in launch, monetization, sales and marketing for 3 waves of disruptive technology: Analytics/AI, Cloud and AR/VR. She brings 20+ years of experience in scaling startups, to taking mid-sized companies to IPO and has held executive roles at SAP and VMware reporting to the CMO. She has expertise in M&A and Channel. 

Chris Burton
NexTechAR has retained the services of seasoned global customer experience executive Chris Burton to accelerate their growth strategy in the enterprise segment of our business. Chris’s 30 year career with global technology companies including SAP, Intel, Live Nation, Formula One, NBA, NHL, NFL, Cirque du Soleil will be used to build a bold go to market plan for large accounts. He is a breakthrough leader driven to achieve corporate strategies, build coalitions to support business growth, implement and manage relationships to drive organizational performance across our global and regional business units.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “I’m thrilled to welcome David to our board of directors.  I’m excited to have his insights help us as we push our AR technology deeper into edTech. I’m also thrilled to be able to attract experienced technology executives like Vivian and Chris who both have a tremendous amount of experience in growing small companies into large organizations, which with 125 employees, NexTech is quickly becoming”.

