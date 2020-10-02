 

Euretina OD-OS presents Navilas® Pro as an affordable entry to the digital ecosystem of navigated laser

02.10.2020   
Teltow (ots) - Navilas® Pro offers precise and fast treatments of common retinal
diseases based on the unique digital workflow of navigated laser treatments -
with DICOM upgrade and more

At the first virtual EURETINA Congress, OD-OS presents its affordable entry to
the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser therapy. The Navilas®Laser
System 577s Pro supports precise and fast treatments of common retinal diseases.
It comes with the core tracking, mapping and registration technology of retina
navigation combined with flexible upgrade options for advanced patient comfort,
reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of external
diagnostic images and a DICOM interface.

During and after the Euretina weekend, October 2-4, 2020, ophthalmologists can
book a virtual demo of the Navilas® Pro to see the handling in a simulated
treatment scenario with our clinical team.

Please request such a meeting in the digital space via the OD-OS booth at
Euretina 2020 or via the OD-OS website http://www.od-os.com (independent from
Euretina participation).

Watch video trailer: https://youtu.be/aLNgBsncb9M

With the Navilas® Laser System, OD-OS has successfully revolutionized the
retinal laser market. In many clinics, retinal laser treatments are still
performed with manually operated single spot or multispot laser systems which
only provide a small slit lamp view on the retina. The high-resolution color
fundus image of the all-digital Navilas® Laser System provides better overview
during treatment. Caution zones on sensible areas like the fovea and the optic
disk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and therefore
highly precise lasering.1 As a result, over the past years navigated laser
technology has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.

The Navilas® Pro combines the advantages of retina navigation with a competitive
price point while flexibly growing with application needs. Navilas® supports
panretinal photocoagulation with uniform spot distribution which is faster and
less painful for patients than PRP treatment with conventional slit-lamp
lasers2,3 This way, doctors may perform more treatments in less time
contributing to higher economic efficiency.

Prof. Albert Augustin, Städtisches Klinikum Karlsruhe: "Our experience in
everyday clinical practice shows that the treatment with Navilas ® is much
faster and, based on this, reduces the number of laser sessions, so that we can
cope better with the steadily growing number of patients. Our patients report
less pain than with conventional lasers."

"As therapists, we value, among other things, the targeted spot planning with
defined spacing. This increases safety during focal treatments and supports
secure closure of foramina even in the far periphery."

To learn more about the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser including
the Navilas® Pro, please visit. https://www.od-os.com/navilas-laser-system/

1. Liesfeld, Ben et al: Navigating Comfortably across the Retina; World Congress
on Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, 2009
2. Chhablani J, Mathai A, Rani P, Gupta V, Arevalo JF, Kozak I. Comparison of
conventional pattern and novel navigated panretinal photocoagulation in
proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2014 May
1;55(6):3432-8. doi: 10.1167/iovs.14-13936. PubMed PMID: 24787564.
3. Amoroso F, Pedinielli A, Astroz P, et al. Comparison of pain experience and
time required for pre-planned navigated peripheral laser versus conventional
multispot laser in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Acta Diabetol.
November 2019. doi:10.1007/s00592-019-01455-x

http://www.od-os.com/publications

About OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in
2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.com

For further information, please contact:

Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49
(172) 3808 537 OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | Germany

