Teltow (ots) - Navilas® Pro offers precise and fast treatments of common retinal

diseases based on the unique digital workflow of navigated laser treatments -

with DICOM upgrade and more



At the first virtual EURETINA Congress, OD-OS presents its affordable entry to

the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser therapy. The Navilas®Laser

System 577s Pro supports precise and fast treatments of common retinal diseases.

It comes with the core tracking, mapping and registration technology of retina

navigation combined with flexible upgrade options for advanced patient comfort,

reporting, teaching, and advanced connectivity via integration of external

diagnostic images and a DICOM interface.





During and after the Euretina weekend, October 2-4, 2020, ophthalmologists canbook a virtual demo of the Navilas® Pro to see the handling in a simulatedtreatment scenario with our clinical team.Please request such a meeting in the digital space via the OD-OS booth atEuretina 2020 or via the OD-OS website http://www.od-os.com (independent fromEuretina participation).Watch video trailer: https://youtu.be/aLNgBsncb9MWith the Navilas® Laser System, OD-OS has successfully revolutionized theretinal laser market. In many clinics, retinal laser treatments are stillperformed with manually operated single spot or multispot laser systems whichonly provide a small slit lamp view on the retina. The high-resolution colorfundus image of the all-digital Navilas® Laser System provides better overviewduring treatment. Caution zones on sensible areas like the fovea and the opticdisk combined with the integrated eye tracking allow for tracked and thereforehighly precise lasering.1 As a result, over the past years navigated lasertechnology has been adopted by leading institutions around the world.The Navilas® Pro combines the advantages of retina navigation with a competitiveprice point while flexibly growing with application needs. Navilas® supportspanretinal photocoagulation with uniform spot distribution which is faster andless painful for patients than PRP treatment with conventional slit-lamplasers2,3 This way, doctors may perform more treatments in less timecontributing to higher economic efficiency.Prof. Albert Augustin, Städtisches Klinikum Karlsruhe: "Our experience ineveryday clinical practice shows that the treatment with Navilas ® is muchfaster and, based on this, reduces the number of laser sessions, so that we cancope better with the steadily growing number of patients. Our patients reportless pain than with conventional lasers.""As therapists, we value, among other things, the targeted spot planning withdefined spacing. This increases safety during focal treatments and supportssecure closure of foramina even in the far periphery."To learn more about the digital ecosystem of navigated retinal laser includingthe Navilas® Pro, please visit. https://www.od-os.com/navilas-laser-system/1. Liesfeld, Ben et al: Navigating Comfortably across the Retina; World Congresson Medical Physics and Biomedical Engineering, 20092. Chhablani J, Mathai A, Rani P, Gupta V, Arevalo JF, Kozak I. Comparison ofconventional pattern and novel navigated panretinal photocoagulation inproliferative diabetic retinopathy. Invest Ophthalmol Vis Sci. 2014 May1;55(6):3432-8. doi: 10.1167/iovs.14-13936. PubMed PMID: 24787564.3. Amoroso F, Pedinielli A, Astroz P, et al. Comparison of pain experience andtime required for pre-planned navigated peripheral laser versus conventionalmultispot laser in the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. Acta Diabetol.November 2019. doi:10.1007/s00592-019-01455-xhttp://www.od-os.com/publicationsAbout OD-OS: OD-OS GmbH is a privately-held medical device company founded in2008 with offices in Teltow, Germany, and Irvine, CA. https://www.od-os.comFor further information, please contact:Stefanie Gehrke, Director Sales and Marketing | stefanie.gehrke@od-os.com, +49(172) 3808 537 OD-OS GmbH | Warthestr. 21 | 14513 Teltow | GermanyAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128579/4723316OTS: OD-OS GmbH