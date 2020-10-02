Bombardier presents its first monorails for Bangkok’s Pink and Yellow lines in Thailand

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2de5c857-d28f-425a ...

Global rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has celebrated the delivery of the first state-of-the-art BOMBARDIER INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Thailand. The monorails will run on Bangkok’s new Metropolitan Rapid Transit (MRT) Pink and Yellow Lines, which will provide 64-kilometres of new rail-based urban transportation links across the city.



The milestone was marked at a special event on October 1, 2020, attended by Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha, as well as other senior government officials. H.E. Dr. Sarah Taylor, Ambassador of Canada to Thailand was also in attendance, along with representatives from Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), Northern Bangkok Monorail Co. Ltd. (NBM) and Eastern Bangkok Monorail Co. Ltd. (EBM).



“The on-time delivery of our first INNOVIA monorail 300 vehicles for Thailand marks an exciting milestone in the history of Thailand’s rail transportation and reflects our strong collaboration between our customers, our PBTS joint venture and our highly-skilled, 600-strong local team,” said Claudio Tiraferri, Managing Director for Bombardier Transportation in Thailand. “Thailand is an important market for Bombardier where, over the last 23 years, we have grown from signalling supplier to the market leader in rail systems and we look forward to seeing the new rail lines become a reality.”

Bombardier’s scope on the 34.2 km Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) and 30.4 km Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) Lines comprises 72 four-car INNOVIA monorail 300 trains, wayside systems and the automated BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 rail control and system integration. The monorails will be able to run at speeds of up to 80 km/h and with a maximum system capacity of over 28,000 passengers per-hour, per-direction. The system is being delivered from Bombardier’s Bangkok Engineering Centre with vehicles manufactured by the CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems Limited (PBTS) joint venture, based on Bombardier’s original design from Canada.