 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Granite Bluff, Its Latest New-home Community in Rocklin, California

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 14:00  |  45   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Granite Bluff, an affordably priced new-home community situated in a prime Rocklin location convenient to Interstate 80 for easy commuting to Sacramento. This community is also close to outdoor recreation, shopping, dining and entertainment and offers a rare opportunity to purchase a new home in the Rocklin Unified School District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201002005015/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Granite Bluff, its latest new-home community in Rocklin, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Granite Bluff, its latest new-home community in Rocklin, California. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Granite Bluff showcase desirable design characteristics like open floor plans with gourmet kitchens and great rooms, master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 2,500 square feet. Granite Bluff also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.

“Our Granite Bluff community is situated in a popular location near downtown Rocklin. The new neighborhood is also close to highly rated schools, Sierra College, employment centers and outdoor recreation, including Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, Lake Tahoe and the area’s many ski resorts,” said Adam Hieb, President of KB Home’s Sacramento division. “As with other KB Home communities, Granite Bluff offers home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Granite Bluff sales office and model homes are open for private in-person tours by appointment, and walk-in visits are welcome. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $460,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s
01.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heartland Ranch, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Coolidge, Arizona
29.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Parrish, Florida
25.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s
22.09.20
KB Home Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
17.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Anserra Springs, Its Latest New-home Community in Katy, Texas
08.09.20
KB Home to Release 2020 Third Quarter Earnings on September 22, 2020