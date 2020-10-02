 

Capital Bancorp Named 2020 Bank & Thrift Sm-All Star by Piper Sandler

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. is pleased to announce it has been named to the Piper Sandler Bank & Thrift Sm-All Class of 2020.

The Sm-All Stars identifies the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country, with a mission to uncover “the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world.” Among the criteria needed to earn this distinction are market cap below $2.5B, a demonstrated ability to clear hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength, and the ability to out-perform in four key metrics.

Capital Bank is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Maryland, with bank branches in five locations in greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Baltimore. With a focus on the small business sector, Capital Bank has seen significant growth since inception in 1999, with $1.8 billion in assets.

“We are honored to have earned this recognition for the second year in a row,” says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. “The award is testament to our commitment to partner with our customers, and our ability to pivot and personalize our solutions to their specific needs. We look forward to another year of continued success as we execute against our business strategy.”

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.
Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the seventh largest bank headquartered in Maryland at March 31, 2020. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE:  www.CapitalBankMD.com  

 


