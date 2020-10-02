 

Jushi Holdings Inc. Virtual 2020 Investor and Analyst Day Replay Now Available

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a globally focused, multi-state cannabis and hemp operator, announced that a replay of the Company’s virtual investor and analyst day event held on October 1, 2020 is now available. The virtual event included presentations by James (“Jim”) Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder, Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder, Jon Barack, President and Founder, and Kimberly Bambach, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, members of Jushi’s extended senior leadership team provided updates on each of the Company’s operating divisions.

Virtual Investor Day and Replay Details

The replay of Jushi’s first investor day will be available on demand on the Company’s Investor Relations website until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time Thursday, September 30, 2021. To access the replay, please click here.

Updated Guidance

Prior to this event, Jushi provided updated preliminary financial guidance for its third quarter ending September 20, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) as well as updated guidance for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020, (“Q4 2020”) and fiscal year 2021. The Company reported that it anticipates the following:

  • Q3 2020 estimated revenue of at least $24 million, representing 61% sequential growth;
  • Q4 2020 total revenue to be at the high end of $25-30 million and to report positive adjusted EBITDA1;
  • Total fiscal year 2021 revenue expected to be between $205-255 million; adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be between $40-50 million;
  • On a geographic basis, fiscal year 2021 total revenue is expected to break down in each state where Jushi is currently active as follows:         
    • Pennsylvania: $95 - 110 million
    • Illinois: $70 - 80 million
    • Virginia: $17 - 25 million
    • California: $12 - 20 million
    • Nevada: $5.5 - 10 million
    • Ohio: $5.5 - 10 million
  • Operating cash flow positive in fiscal year 2021

Jushi also confirmed that as of August 31, 2020, the Company had an estimated $44 million of cash, as well as $7.5 million in marketable securities.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. See Non-IFRS Measures Section of this news release. Please refer to, “Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures” of the Company’s Q2 MD&A for adjusted EBITDA calculations.  

