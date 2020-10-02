 

Giyani Announces Study to Become the Lowest Carbon Footprint High Purity Manganese Producer

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Minviro, a UK based and globally recognized sustainability and life cycle assessment consultancy, to provide an ISO compliant life cycle assessment, including a carbon footprint evaluation, on the K.Hill manganese project.

Giyani is committed to delivering a low carbon footprint, high purity manganese product. The work that will be conducted by Minviro over the coming months will help the Company understand how to best achieve this and how the K.Hill manganese project compares against its peers.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (“ISO”) has a set of standards published on Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) (ISO 14040 and 14044). The standard outlines the best practice requirements and principles to be undertaken for a LCA study. ISO compliance includes a third-party review by an independent panel. The results are then allowed to be disclosed publicly and used for comparison with different primary production methods of raw materials.

This will provide Giyani with an independently verified rating that is recognised by potential end consumers.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company commented:

"Approximately 40% of an electric vehicle’s (“EV”) overall carbon footprint is associated with the battery. An objective of many EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), particularly those in Europe, North America, Japan and South Korea, is to reduce their products carbon footprint as much as possible. Public statements have been made by Tesla, BMW and other OEMs on the importance of sustainably sourced lithium, cobalt and nickel in their supply chains. As the market share of nickel-manganese-cobalt oxide (NCM) cathode batteries in EVs continues to grow, we anticipate that high purity manganese will have increasing recognition.

This view is based on feedback Giyani has received from battery manufacturers and OEMs as potential end consumers, who are seeking alternative sources of high purity manganese with a lower carbon footprint to the incumbents in the market.

In parallel to our ongoing feasibility study and environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) workstreams, over the coming months Minviro will provide an ISO compliant life cycle assessment, benchmarked against that of our peers. In addition, Minviro will evaluate opportunities for Giyani to achieve a zero-carbon footprint. Giyani believes that there are several attributes, which are unique to the K.Hill manganese project, that not only make it one of the lowest cost producers, but also the potential to be one of the lowest carbon footprint producers of pure manganese metal.

