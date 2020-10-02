 

Intersect ENT Closes Acquisition of Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 14:00  |  50   |   |   

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced it closed the previously announced transaction to acquire Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, a leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions, for €60 million in cash.

Under the previously disclosed terms of the agreement, as announced on September 15, 2020, Intersect ENT will make an initial €15 million payment at the time of the closing and €15 million annual payments for the subsequent three years. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to top-line growth in the first year post close.

"We are pleased to have successfully closed this strategic acquisition and welcome the Fiagon team,” said Thomas A. West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT. “Acquiring Fiagon enhances our competitive offering to our customers with an innovative portfolio of balloons, navigation and localized drug delivery. Strategically, this deal moves us from a single technology company of bio-absorbable drug-eluting stents to a more diversified and comprehensive solutions-oriented ENT company operating across the care continuum to help patients.”

Fiagon’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by equipping physicians with its proprietary, easy-to-use, accurate and integrated surgical navigation solutions. The acquisition expands Intersect ENT’s portfolio to support both routine and complex ENT procedures and positions the Company to better serve the growing market for ENT surgical and office-based procedures. It also extends the Company’s footprint in U.S. and European ENT physicians’ offices. The Fiagon executive team, led by President and CEO, Dr. Kai Desinger, will join Intersect ENT.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Intersect ENT and Cooley LLP and Fieldfisher (Germany) LLP acted as its legal counsel. Oppenheimer acted as financial advisor to Fiagon and Morrison & Foerster LLP acted as its legal counsel.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

Seite 1 von 3
Intersect ENT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.09.20
Intersect ENT kündigt Vereinbarung zur Übernahme der Fiagon AG Medical Technologies für 60 Millionen Euro über einen Zahlungszeitraum von drei Jahren an
15.09.20
Intersect ENT Announces Agreement to Acquire Fiagon AG Medical Technologies for €60 Million Paid Over Three Years