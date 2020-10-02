Intersect ENT Closes Acquisition of Fiagon AG Medical Technologies

Under the previously disclosed terms of the agreement, as announced on September 15, 2020, Intersect ENT will make an initial €15 million payment at the time of the closing and €15 million annual payments for the subsequent three years. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to top-line growth in the first year post close.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced it closed the previously announced transaction to acquire Fiagon AG Medical Technologies , a leader in electromagnetic surgical navigation solutions, for €60 million in cash.

"We are pleased to have successfully closed this strategic acquisition and welcome the Fiagon team,” said Thomas A. West, President and CEO of Intersect ENT. “Acquiring Fiagon enhances our competitive offering to our customers with an innovative portfolio of balloons, navigation and localized drug delivery. Strategically, this deal moves us from a single technology company of bio-absorbable drug-eluting stents to a more diversified and comprehensive solutions-oriented ENT company operating across the care continuum to help patients.”

Fiagon’s mission is to improve patient outcomes by equipping physicians with its proprietary, easy-to-use, accurate and integrated surgical navigation solutions. The acquisition expands Intersect ENT’s portfolio to support both routine and complex ENT procedures and positions the Company to better serve the growing market for ENT surgical and office-based procedures. It also extends the Company’s footprint in U.S. and European ENT physicians’ offices. The Fiagon executive team, led by President and CEO, Dr. Kai Desinger, will join Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT is a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat conditions. The Company’s steroid releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.