 

Ligand to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 20th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 14:00  |  61   |   |   

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces the Company will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, October 20th from 11:00 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Presenting during the event will be:

  • John Higgins, Chief Executive Officer
  • Matt Foehr, President and Chief Operation Officer
  • Matt Korenberg, Chief Financial Officer
  • Vince Antle, PhD, SVP Technical Operations and Quality Assurance
  • Patrick Lucy, SVP and Chief Business Officer, Protein Expression Business
  • Matthew R. Davis, PharmD, Infectious Disease Pharmacist at the University of California Los Angeles – Ronald Reagan Medical Center

Ligand’s company presentations will include the following topics:

  • Introduction of 2021 financial guidance and overview of financial outlook for the next three years
  • Presentation of key assets and value drivers for the recently closed Pfenex acquisition
  • Captisol’s role in formulations of remdesivir and ramp-up of production
  • Outlook for Captisol given growth drivers from existing partners, potential new products and potential demand from the remdesivir COVID-19 treatment consortium
  • Summary of major pivotal clinical trial data and late-stage regulatory events expected by partners over the next 15 months
  • Outlook for the OmniAb antibody business, including late-stage clinical and regulatory events
  • Overview of newly acquired PF810 as well as Captisol-enabled internal R&D programs
  • Review of capital deployment strategy

In addition, Dr. Matthew Davis, an infectious diseases medical expert and thought leader, will review current COVID-19 treatment guidelines, the COVID-19 antiviral treatment landscape, and mechanistic and structural considerations of medicines targeting coronaviruses.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit https://investor.ligand.com/ir-calendar. To participate in the Q&A portion of the event, please dial (833) 325-0071 within the U.S. or (720) 405-1612 outside the U.S. and use Conference ID 4279228. Questions can also be submitted via email during the event to investors@ligand.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Ligand website for 90 days following the event.

About Matthew R. Davis, PharmD

Dr. Davis obtained his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy and completed post-graduate training at the University of California at Davis Medical Center specializing in infectious diseases, where he studied triazole pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and toxicology. He is currently the infectious diseases clinical pharmacist at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He serves on the UCLA COVID-19 Treatment Guidance Committee, which is responsible for developing and maintaining therapeutic guidelines for the institution. Additionally, he serves as the lead for the University of California System-wide Antimicrobial Stewardship Collaborative, a collaborative effort among five academic medical centers in the University of California system. He has lectured about preclinical and clinical data for remdesivir at international conferences and has published and presented reviews on its current and future roles in infection therapy.

Seite 1 von 3
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Ligand Completes Acquisition of Pfenex Inc.
30.09.20
Ligand Announces Expiration of Tender Offer for Shares of Pfenex Inc.
23.09.20
Ligand Announces its Captisol Business is Positioned for Major Growth and Forecasts 2021 Captisol Material Sales of $200 Million
10.09.20
Ligand Expands OmniAb Antibody Discovery Platform Through the Acquisitions of xCella Biosciences and Taurus Biosciences

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
269
Ligand - Turnouround vor dem Herren?