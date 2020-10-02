Ligand to Host Virtual Investor Day on October 20th

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announces the Company will be hosting a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, October 20 th from 11:00 a.m. ET to approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Presenting during the event will be:

Introduction of 2021 financial guidance and overview of financial outlook for the next three years

Presentation of key assets and value drivers for the recently closed Pfenex acquisition

Captisol’s role in formulations of remdesivir and ramp-up of production

Outlook for Captisol given growth drivers from existing partners, potential new products and potential demand from the remdesivir COVID-19 treatment consortium

Summary of major pivotal clinical trial data and late-stage regulatory events expected by partners over the next 15 months

Outlook for the OmniAb antibody business, including late-stage clinical and regulatory events

Overview of newly acquired PF810 as well as Captisol-enabled internal R&D programs

Review of capital deployment strategy

In addition, Dr. Matthew Davis, an infectious diseases medical expert and thought leader, will review current COVID-19 treatment guidelines, the COVID-19 antiviral treatment landscape, and mechanistic and structural considerations of medicines targeting coronaviruses.

To listen to the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit https://investor.ligand.com/ir-calendar. To participate in the Q&A portion of the event, please dial (833) 325-0071 within the U.S. or (720) 405-1612 outside the U.S. and use Conference ID 4279228. Questions can also be submitted via email during the event to investors@ligand.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Ligand website for 90 days following the event.

About Matthew R. Davis, PharmD

Dr. Davis obtained his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy and completed post-graduate training at the University of California at Davis Medical Center specializing in infectious diseases, where he studied triazole pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics and toxicology. He is currently the infectious diseases clinical pharmacist at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He serves on the UCLA COVID-19 Treatment Guidance Committee, which is responsible for developing and maintaining therapeutic guidelines for the institution. Additionally, he serves as the lead for the University of California System-wide Antimicrobial Stewardship Collaborative, a collaborative effort among five academic medical centers in the University of California system. He has lectured about preclinical and clinical data for remdesivir at international conferences and has published and presented reviews on its current and future roles in infection therapy.