 

Humanigen Announces COVID-19 Case Report Demonstrating Rapid Resolution and Discharge after Single IND Emergency Use Authorization of Lenzilumab

Humanigen, Inc., (Nasdaq: HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm,’ today announced that a patient case report on the use of lenzilumab in critical COVID-19 was published online at OSF Preprints. The case report, titled “COVID-19 associated chronic ARDS successfully treated with lenzilumab” is available at: https://osf.io/xusr9/.

The published case describes a 77-year-old Caucasian male patient with a past medical history of type II diabetes, coronary artery disease with coronary artery bypass graft, systolic heart failure, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with emphysema and obstructive sleep apnea. The patient tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and was admitted to the ICU in March 2020 for COVID-19 and put on respiratory isolation. The patient was treated with steroids, broad spectrum antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia and bronchodilators for possible COPD exacerbation and hydroxychloroquine with zinc. The patient continued to deteriorate for the next 12 weeks with an increase in oxygen demand from continuous low-flow oxygen to high-flow and eventually intermittent bilevel positive airway pressure (BIPAP) and developed acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) during that time.

At week 13 of hospitalization and multiple unsuccessful attempts at oxygen weaning, an emergency single use IND for lenzilumab, Humanigen’s Humaneered anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody drug candidate, was approved by the FDA and administered to the patient. Seven days following the administration of lenzilumab, the patient’s oxygen decreased from high-flow to low-flow nasal cannula and the patient was able to walk outside of his hospital room with physical therapy. Sixteen days post-treatment with lenzilumab, the patient was discharged from the hospital on home oxygen.

A separate case-control study of lenzilumab in severe and critical COVID-19 published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings demonstrated an 80% reduction in relative risk of invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) and/or death for patients treated with lenzilumab compared to the matched control group. Lenzilumab is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 trial and trial site locations can be found here: https://www.humanigen.com/covid-19-sites.

