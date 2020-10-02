 

RMR Mortgage Trust Announces Full Redemption of Auction Rate Preferred Shares

RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM) today announced the redemption of all of its issued and outstanding auction rate preferred shares (“ARPS”).

The redemptions announced today represent 100% of RMRM’s ARPS currently outstanding and will be conducted at a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, for a total liquidation preference of approximately $16.7 million, plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereon to the redemption date, if applicable.

Please see redemption details for RMRM’s respective series of ARPS below:

Series

CUSIP

Redemption Date

Total Shares to
be Redeemed

Aggregate Principal Amount
to be Redeemed

Series T

74965J403

November 2, 2020

438

 

$10,950,000

Series W

74965J502

November 3, 2020

47

 

$1,175,000

Series Th

74965J601

November 4, 2020

91

 

$2,275,000

Series F

74965J205

November 5, 2020

27

 

$675,000

Series M

74965J304

November 6, 2020

64

 

$1,600,000

About RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM)

RMRM has historically operated as a closed end investment company advised by RMR Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC, an alternative asset management company. The RMR Group LLC is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), which is headquartered in Newton, MA. On April 16, 2020, shareholders approved RMRM’s conversion from a registered investment company to a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust and amended RMRM’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit RMRM to pursue its new business. RMRM is in the process of realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that RMRM has ceased to be a registered investment company (the “Deregistration Order”). RMRM is in the process of selling its existing investments and transitioning its portfolio into commercial mortgage loans. If the SEC issues the Deregistration Order, the Board of Trustees anticipates RMRM would thereafter terminate its existing investment advisory agreement and enter into a new management agreement with its Advisor or an affiliate of the Advisor to provide day-to-day management.

