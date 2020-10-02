RMR Mortgage Trust Announces Full Redemption of Auction Rate Preferred Shares

The redemptions announced today represent 100% of RMRM’s ARPS currently outstanding and will be conducted at a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share, for a total liquidation preference of approximately $16.7 million, plus accrued and unpaid dividends thereon to the redemption date, if applicable.

Please see redemption details for RMRM’s respective series of ARPS below:

Series CUSIP Redemption Date Total Shares to

be Redeemed Aggregate Principal Amount

to be Redeemed Series T 74965J403 November 2, 2020 438 $10,950,000 Series W 74965J502 November 3, 2020 47 $1,175,000 Series Th 74965J601 November 4, 2020 91 $2,275,000 Series F 74965J205 November 5, 2020 27 $675,000 Series M 74965J304 November 6, 2020 64 $1,600,000

About RMR Mortgage Trust (Nasdaq: RMRM)

RMRM has historically operated as a closed end investment company advised by RMR Advisors LLC (the “Advisor”). The Advisor is a wholly owned subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC, an alternative asset management company. The RMR Group LLC is the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), which is headquartered in Newton, MA. On April 16, 2020, shareholders approved RMRM’s conversion from a registered investment company to a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust and amended RMRM’s fundamental investment policies and restrictions to permit RMRM to pursue its new business. RMRM is in the process of realigning its portfolio so that it is no longer an “investment company” under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and has applied to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for an order under the 1940 Act declaring that RMRM has ceased to be a registered investment company (the “Deregistration Order”). RMRM is in the process of selling its existing investments and transitioning its portfolio into commercial mortgage loans. If the SEC issues the Deregistration Order, the Board of Trustees anticipates RMRM would thereafter terminate its existing investment advisory agreement and enter into a new management agreement with its Advisor or an affiliate of the Advisor to provide day-to-day management.