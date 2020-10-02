 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, a new enclave of paired homes situated in a premier master-planned community that offers a unique Colorado lifestyle, combining comfort and modern design with natural beauty. Flatiron Meadows is a thriving master plan with a new K–8 school and close to the Erie Community Center, an expansive facility featuring an aquatics center and indoor and outdoor recreation. The new neighborhood is located 25 minutes north of downtown Denver and just east of Boulder in the picturesque town of Erie, a suburban community that offers scenic parks, shopping, dining and a variety of entertainment including concerts and movies in the park, holiday parades, a farmer’s market and town fair.

KB Home announces the grand opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, located in a premier master-planned community in Erie, Colorado, priced from the $430,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Flatiron Meadows Villas is the homebuilder’s first Denver-area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the two-story, low-maintenance paired homes at Flatiron Meadows Villas showcase desirable design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, lofts, large master suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 1,900 square feet.

“Flatiron Meadows is a premier master-planned community that offers breathtaking mountain views and a wide variety of outdoor recreation. Homeowners who enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle will appreciate the community’s proximity to the Rocky Mountains, hiking, biking, golfing and other outdoor adventures easily accessed via Highway 287,” said Randy Carpenter, President of KB Home’s Colorado division. “This flourishing community features a K–8 school and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment, historic downtown Erie and the Erie Community Center, a state-of-the-art recreation facility that offers a gym and fitness center, sports fields and courts, playgrounds, climbing walls and an aquatics center with a lap pool, leisure pool, splash pad and lazy river.”

