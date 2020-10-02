More than 175 Small Businesses Find Opportunity at Walmart’s First-Ever Virtual Open Call for U.S. Manufactured Products

More than 800 small businesses from across the country pitched their U.S. manufactured products today during 30-minute one-on-one meetings with Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants as part of the company’s first-ever virtual Open Call event. Approximately 56 percent of these business self-report as diverse and more than 175 received a “yes,” advancing them to the next stage in the process to land on store and club shelves. In addition to Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs, the scope of opportunity available to participants includes Walmart.com, Walmart Marketplace, and Samsclub.com, and all participating businesses producing shelf-stable products were invited to sell their products on Walmart’s various online platforms.

“No other retailer provides small businesses with as many channels and avenues to success and we’re thrilled with their response to Walmart’s first-ever virtual Open Call event,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart senior vice president for global sourcing and U.S. manufacturing. “It’s truly inspiring to see the strong entrepreneurial spirit of this year’s participants. Despite the challenges small businesses have faced this year, they’ve brought incredible energy, innovation and ingenuity to their product pitch meetings and we are excited about what this means for our customers, our communities and our commitment to source an additional $250 billion in U.S. manufactured products that support American jobs.”

In January 2013, Walmart announced its commitment to help boost job creation and U.S. manufacturing through buying an additional $250 billion in products supporting American jobs by 2023. Walmart’s Open Call is one way in which the company continues investing in this commitment.

Nearly 2,100 people joined the General Session, which subsequently received more than 34,000 views, to hear from Walmart executives including company president and CEO Doug McMillon, who described the various ways Walmart is helping smaller suppliers and the thousands of small businesses that lease space inside Walmart Supercenters and Sam’s Clubs address the business impacts of the global pandemic. Some ways the company is helping include implementing a rent relief program for store and club tenants, making changes to its Supply Chain financing program and giving small businesses like craft brewers more space on store shelves.