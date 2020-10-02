 

Merck Announces Retirement of Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter; Dr. Dean Y. Li Appointed as President, Merck Research Laboratories

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter will be retiring as Executive Vice President and President, Merck Research Laboratories (MRL). Dr. Perlmutter will be succeeded by Dr. Dean Y. Li, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Dr. Perlmutter will remain as a non-executive director, MRL through June 30, 2021 to facilitate a seamless transition.

“Since rejoining the company seven years ago, Dr. Roger Perlmutter has had a profound impact on Merck and the patients we exist to serve. During his tenure as its President, Merck Research Laboratories have made historic breakthroughs in immuno-oncology and other fields of medicine that have both transformed clinical practice and vastly improved patient outcomes. Roger’s legacy will include a rejuvenated research and development organization, staffed by world class scientists, clinicians and professionals and led by Dr. Dean Li. As a result of Roger’s hands-on and inspirational leadership, MRL is well positioned to bring forward lifesaving medicines and vaccines for many years to come,” said Kenneth C. Frazier, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. “I am enormously grateful for Roger’s decision to return to Merck and for his many meaningful contributions to science, medicine and the health and wellbeing of people around the world.”

Since Roger Perlmutter’s appointment as President, Merck Research Laboratories in April 2013, the company has received more than 100 regulatory approvals for its medicines and vaccines globally. This includes more than 15 novel vaccines and therapeutics, including those for multiple cancers, diabetes, and infections caused by Ebola virus, human immunodeficiency virus, hepatitis C virus and cytomegalovirus. Most notably, under Roger’s leadership, Merck has established KEYTRUDA as a foundational immunotherapy for cancer, which continues to transform cancer care throughout the world. Since its first approval, in the U.S., KEYTRUDA has received approval for over 25 indications across 16 tumor types as well as indications for microsatellite instability-high/mismatch repair deficient and tumor mutational burden-high cancers.

