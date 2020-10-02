Compass Diversified Announces Planned CEO Transition at Subsidiary Company, The Sterno Group

WESTPORT, Conn., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI), an owner of leading middle market businesses, today announced that Don Hinshaw, CEO of CODI subsidiary company, The Sterno Group (“Sterno” or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming systems and creative table lighting solutions for the hospitality and consumer industries, has announced his retirement, effective December 31, 2020. Mr. Hinshaw will continue to serve as a Board Member and advisor. Craig Carnes, President of the Company’s Foodservice Group, has been named CEO, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Hinshaw joined Sterno’s predecessor, Candlelamp, as a seasoned CEO 12 years ago, and has since overseen the sale of the business to CODI and the acquisitions of Sterno, Sterno Home (Northern International), Sterno Delivery and Rimports as well as Sterno’s product line expansions and rebranding initiatives.

“Don has led Sterno’s growth and broadened its portfolio of industry-leading products, positioning the Company as a true leader in the space,” said Elias Sabo, CEO of Compass Diversified. “On behalf of the CODI and Sterno teams, we thank Don for his dedication and many contributions, and wish him all the best in retirement. We are confident that the Company is poised for continued success with Craig at the helm and are pleased to continue working with him in this new role.”

“We are grateful for the trust Don placed in CODI when we began this partnership six years ago. Don created a strong culture and led with integrity, and we look forward to continuing to work with him on the Board,” said Pat Maciariello, Partner and COO at Compass Diversified and Chairman of The Sterno Group. “Having spent over a decade at the Company and having led Sterno’s Foodservice Group, Craig will bring a unique understanding of the business to the CEO position. Craig is a seasoned industry veteran and under his leadership, Sterno will continue adapting to meet the evolving needs of its end-consumers and channel partners, while executing on the many growth opportunities ahead.”