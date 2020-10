Beam Therapeutics to Participate in Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: BEAM), a biotechnology company developing precision genetic medicines through base editing, today announced that John Evans, chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.beamtx.com. The webcast will be archived for 60 days following the presentation.