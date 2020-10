Cocrystal Pharma Announces Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Actions

BOTHELL, WA, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) The following is being released by Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. pursuant to an order of the United States District Court, District of New Jersey, regarding Agreement of Settlement.

TRENT NICHOLS and SHARON NICHOLS, derivatively on behalf of COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. F/K/A BIOZONE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,



Plaintiffs,

vs.



ELLIOTT MAZA, GARY WILCOX, JEFFREY MECKLER, GERALD MCGUIRE, JAMES MARTIN, CURTIS DALE, RAYMOND SCHINAZI, DAVID BLOCK, PHILLIP FROST, JANE H. HSIAO, STEVEN RUBIN, BRIAN KELLER, BARRY C. HONIG, JOHN STETSON, MICHAEL BRAUSER, JOHN O’ROURKE III, MARK GROUSSMAN, and JOHN H. FORD,



Defendants,



and



COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. F/K/A BIOZONE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.,



Nominal Defendant.







Case No.: 2:19-cv-16751-KM-JBC















NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF DERIVATIVE ACTION TO CURRENT COCRYSTAL STOCKHOLDERS





NOTICE OF PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF DERIVATIVE ACTION

TO: ALL OWNERS OF COCRYSTAL PHARMA, INC. F/K/A BIOZONE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (“COCRYSTAL” OR THE “COMPANY”) COMMON STOCK (TICKER SYMBOL: COCP) AS OF AUGUST 20, 2020, WHO CONTINUE TO OWN SUCH SHARES THROUGH DECEMBER 16, 2020 (“CURRENT COCRYSTAL STOCKHOLDERS”).

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. THIS NOTICE RELATES TO A PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL OF STOCKHOLDER DERIVATIVE LITIGATION AND CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING YOUR RIGHTS.

IF THE COURT APPROVES THE SETTLEMENT AND DISMISSAL OF THE DERIVATIVE LITIGATION, CURRENT COCRYSTAL STOCKHOLDERS WILL BE FOREVER BARRED FROM CONTESTING THE APPROVAL OF THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND FROM PURSUING RELEASED CLAIMS.

THIS ACTION IS NOT A “CLASS ACTION.” THUS, THERE IS NO COMMON FUND UPON WHICH YOU CAN MAKE A CLAIM FOR A MONETARY PAYMENT.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that this action is being settled on the terms in a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated August 20, 2020 (the “Stipulation”). The purpose of this Notice is to inform you of: