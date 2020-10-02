 

SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to carry forward the net profit for a new account

DGAP-News: SURTECO GROUP SE
SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to carry forward the net profit for a new account

02.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Annual General Meeting resolves to carry forward the net profit for a new account

* Tim Fiedler and Jochen Müller elected to the supervisory board

* SURTECO has done well in the crisis so far

 

Munich, 2 October, 2020 - At the virtual general meeting, the CEO of SURTECO GROUP SE explained the current business situation to the shareholders. Thanks to a high level of cost flexibility, falling raw material prices and the restructuring that has already been initiated, a positive result could still be achieved in the second quarter despite the significant decline in sales due to the corona crisis. In view of the solid equity base, the good liquidity and the decent result in the first half of 2020, the company still expects to handle the crisis well. For the full year 2020, the Management Board expects that sales and earnings will be significantly below the original targets of € 675 to 700 million sales and € 40 to 45 million EBIT.

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda with a large majority. The Annual General Meeting appointed Mr. Tim Fiedler, a member of the Supervisory Board previously appointed by the court, as a shareholder representative on the Supervisory Board. In addition, the Annual General Meeting appointed Mr. Jochen Müller to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative, who will succeed Dr. Jürgen Großmann as a member of the Supervisory Board. Dr. Großmann had held the position as chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2002 and thanked at his last general meeting for the trust placed in him. He also asked the shareholders to pass this trust to his prospective successor as Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Andreas Engelhardt.

