 

Eros Now Wins Awards at SCREENXX 2020 Awards

ErosSTX Global Corporation (NYSE:ESGC) (“ErosSTX”), a global entertainment company, announced today that Eros Now, a leading digital OTT South Asian entertainment platform owned by ErosSTX, took home two Gold Awards and one Silver Award for original content and marketing at the SCREENXX 2020 Awards. The widely appreciated Eros Now original ‘Modi: Journey Of A Common Man’, an inspiring series based on the life of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi, earned two Gold Awards for 'Most Popular Web Series' & 'Best Story for a Web Series' categories. While Metro Park Season 1, a situational comedy revolving around a Gujarati family based in suburban New Jersey, won the Silver Award for 'Best Use of Social Media by a Brand.' Eros Now was presented with these prestigious awards at a ceremony held virtually on October 1, 2020.

SCREENXX 2020 Awards are designed to recognize and celebrate excellence in the digital video content & OTT platform space. The awards aim to set an industry-wide benchmark and be a true marker for digital initiatives that are innovative, creative, and effective. The day-long conference brought together the best minds from the Digital Entertainment industry, expressing views to make the space more vibrant and impactful.

Commenting on the prestigious victory, Ridhima Lulla, Chief Content Officer, Eros Now said, "Being honored and recognized at the SCREENXX 2020 Awards is yet another testimony to our constant endeavor to entertain the audience with clutter-breaking content and unparalleled marketing initiatives. We are delighted with the significant win, and this accolade further encourages us to continue to offer the best to our global audience base."

ErosSTX Global Corporation:

Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX” or “The Company”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 205.8 million registered users and 33.8 million paying subscribers as of June 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

