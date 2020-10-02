Life-Saving Advancements, Treatments Delivered by Companies Invested in Innovation

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovation and breakthroughs in the biotech industry are essential to identifying and providing life-saving treatments. Companies that invest substantial amounts of time, effort, and resources in key areas of research and innovation are critical in the advancement treatment options across the board. On the front lines of research and development in the area of inflammation, which typically occurs in the body as a natural response to threats such as infection or injury can cause severe damage and even death, is 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) ( 180 Profile ). The company is focused on groundbreaking studies in clinical programs designed to develop novel therapeutics that address distinct areas of inflammation. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) recently announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted the company access to the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) initiative for ADP-A2M4 for the treatment of synovial sarcoma. Earlier this year, the FDA approved Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AIMT) PALFORZIA(TM) as a first treatment for life-threatening peanut allergies. Immunovant Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) has announced positive topline results from ASCEND MG, a Phase 2a study of IMVT-1401 in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG). And CareDx Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA) has partnered with Johns Hopkins University to launch the ALARM (AlloSure Lung Allograft Remote Monitoring) system, which provides home blood draws for routine transplant surveillance tests for the university's immunosuppressed transplant patients.

More than 50% of all deaths are attributable to inflammation-related diseases.

180 Life Sciences is founded by world-renowned pioneers of anti-inflammatory research and drug development. Previous drug discoveries, such as Remicade and Tysabri, have led to multibillion-dollar buyouts.

Anti-inflammatory biologics market projected to reach $150 billion annually by 2027 .

. 180 Life Sciences is focusing on developing the next generation of innovative anti-inflammatory drugs to inhibit the ravages of chronic inflammation.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: KBLM) editorial.