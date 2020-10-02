 

Tenax Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Clinical Trial Presentation of Phase 2 HELP Study at Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products for the critical care market, today announced that detailed results from the Phase 2 HELP Study of levosimendan in PH-HFpEF will be presented at the upcoming Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting to be held September 30, - October 6. Scheduling details and registration information are provided below:

Title:

 

Levosimendan Improves Hemodynamics and Submaximal Exercise Capacity In PH-HFpEF: Primary Results From The HELP-PH-HFpEF Multicenter Randomized Controlled Trial

 

 

Speaker:

 

Dr. Barry Borlaug, Chair for Research, Division of Circulatory Failure, Department of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Mayo Clinic

 

 

Session:

 

Late-Breaking Clinical Trials I (LBCT I)

 

 

Date/Time:

 

Saturday, October 3, 4:30 - 5:30 PM

   

Registration and additional HFSA information are available at the HFSA website: https://hfsa.org/hfsa-announces-late-breaking-clinical-trials-sessions ....

Tenax CEO Anthony DiTonno stated, “We are very excited to have the HELP Study results presented as a late-breaking clinical trial at the HFSA Annual Meeting. We believe the results may represent a potential advance in the treatment of PH-HFpEF patients who currently have no FDA-approved therapies to treat their condition. We look forward to having the detailed trial results presented at this major scientific forum.”

About Phase 2 HELP Trial

The HELP Study (Hemodynamic Evaluation of Levosimendan in PH-HFpEF) was a multi-center, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate levosimendan in 36 patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF). Endpoints in the trial evaluated various invasive hemodynamic and clinical measures including a 6-minute walk test. The Company previously announced positive topline results from this Phase 2 trial. The trial demonstrated significant reduction in right atrial and pulmonary capillary wedge pressures. It also demonstrated a significant improvement with 6-minute walk distance.

