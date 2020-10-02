 

BrightSphere to Report Financial and Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) will announce its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will announce its results through a press release and related slide presentation at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time, and will hold a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To listen to the call or view the webcast, participants should:

Dial-in
 Toll Free Dial-in Number: (844) 445-4807
International Dial-in Number: (647) 253-8636
Conference ID: 9674856

Visit ir.bsig.com for the webcast link (register ahead of time or join immediately prior to the call).

A replay of the call will be available beginning approximately one hour after its conclusion either on BrightSphere’s website, at https://ir.bsig.com or by:

Dial-in Replay
 Toll Free Dial-in Number: (800) 585-8367
International Dial-in Number: (416) 621-4642
Conference ID: 9674856

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a diversified, global asset management company with approximately $135 billion1 of assets under management as of June 30, 2020. Through its five1 world-class investment management Affiliates, BrightSphere offers sophisticated investors access to a wide array of leading quantitative and solutions-based, private and public market alternative, and liquid alpha strategies designed to meet a range of risk and return objectives. For more information, please visit BrightSphere’s website at www.bsig.com. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website.

_____________________________
1 BrightSphere announced divestiture of Barrow Hanley and Copper Rock. Pro forma to exclude Barrow Hanley and Copper Rock as of June 30, 2020.

