 

WisdomTree Wins Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) at the ETF Express US Awards

Recognized across three additional issuer categories focused on emerging markets, mixed-allocation and smart beta funds

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, is pleased to announce that it has been named Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+) by the ETF Express US Awards 2020, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories.

Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO said, “Innovation is at the core of WisdomTree’s product development process. Our robust team is continually reevaluating the strength of our offerings and looking for new ways to innovate and provide competitive solutions in the market. We are able to do that effectively by listening to investors, possessing a deep understanding of market influences and considering the competitive landscape. It’s an honor to be named the ‘Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN)’, especially in what can only be described as an unusual year.”

WisdomTree was also shortlisted in the following categories:

  • Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+)
  • Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+)
  • Best Smart Beta Fixed Income ETF Issuer ($1BN+)

In its second year, the ETF Express US Awards 2020 recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and their service providers across a wide range of categories. This year, the ETF Express US Awards 2020 worked with Bloomberg, who pre-selected ETF Issuers based on their 12-month performance in the period leading up to these awards. There were 1,814 votes cast in total with 23% of those coming from investors.

This year’s awards were presented virtually on October 1st.

More information on the ETF Express US Awards and voting process can be found here: https://bit.ly/3iUzTaR

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York.  WisdomTree offers products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $60.6 billion in assets under management globally. 

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
Jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com

Investor Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jason Weyeneth, CFA
+1.917.267.3858
jweyeneth@wisdomtree.com


Disclaimer

