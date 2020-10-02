 

New Data Released from the Mayo Clinic Utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 Test Highlights Value of Daxor’s Diagnostic at the Heart Failure Society of America Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces new data from the Mayo Clinic showing that Daxor’s Blood Volume diagnostic test utilizing its BVA-100 device is clinically superior to the common proxy marker of weight loss to measure progress in heart failure (HF) treatment. This data was presented at the Heart Failure Society of America’s (HFSA) Virtual Annual Scientific Meeting 2020 currently in progress.

The study, “Why Is Diuresis-related Weight Loss Not A Consistent Predictor Of Clinical Outcomes In Heart Failure? - Need To Account For Variability In Volume Status” by Dr. Wayne Miller at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester MN explored the outcomes of two metrics used to assess decongestive therapy's adequacy in patients hospitalized for HF with Daxor's BVA-100 blood volume test. The data was prospectively collected in patients admitted to the hospital for volume overload and requiring intravenous diuretic therapy. “This study showed that greater diuresis-related weight loss and negative fluid balance was not associated with improved outcomes. In contrast, studies utilizing Daxor’s diagnostic technology have shown significant value to reduce heart failure mortality by over 80% and readmissions by over 56%,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO and President of Daxor Corporation.

“Change in body weight is unfortunately a common metric used to assess decongestive therapy's adequacy in patients hospitalized with heart failure,” said Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor’s Chief Science Officer. “Clinicians relying on this marker may make decisions that Dr. Miller describes it as "detrimental" to patient outcomes because proxy markers do not accurately reflect patient volumes and may result in treatments that are "not appropriate" to patient volume status.”

Daxor is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, used by major institutions and is developing under contract awards with the Department of Defense, next-generation volume measurement technology with even greater capabilities.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including heart failure and critical care, by informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risks associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

