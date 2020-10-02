 

Company with Expertise in Smoking Cessation Announces Patent, Creation of Lab

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio – Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Desperate Need Fuels New Products, Programs in Smoking Cessation Space.”

Approximately 1,300 people die every day as a result of smoking, and more than 16 million Americans are living with a disease caused by smoking. These alarming numbers aren’t going unnoticed, and companies with expertise in the space are seizing the opportunity to provide solutions designed to help smokers kick the habit.

One of those companies, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (OTCQB: KAVL), has just acquired a patent covering the creation of all synthetic nicotine smoking cessation and synthetic nicotine addiction therapy products; the company is also creating a subsidiary that will own the patent and develop all related products.

About Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.

Kaival Brands is focused on growing and incubating innovative and profitable products into mature and dominant brands in their respective markets. Kaival’s vision is to develop internally, acquire, own or exclusively distribute these innovative products and grow each into dominant market-share brands with superior quality and recognizable innovation. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.KaivalBrands.com.

