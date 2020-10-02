Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces the Appointment of Two Directors

“We are pleased to have Frank and Sam join the Board and look forward to the variety and depth of executive management and international experience they will bring to the Board,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO and director of SHRG.

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Frank D. Heuszel and Sassuan (Sam) Lee to serve as directors on its Board.

“I look forward to being part of the team to help grow Sharing Services and to build upon the success that their team and the other Sharing Services Directors have already achieved. I am excited about helping Sharing Services continue to serve its customers, develop new products and markets, to grow its independent representative network, and to build shareholder value,” stated Frank Heuszel.

“The success that this company has achieved thus far is amazing and I hope to bring my expertise and international business experience to the Board and continue to add value,” stated Sassuan Lee.

Frank Heuszel has extensive expertise in a wide array of strategic, business, turnaround and regulatory matters across several industries as a result of his executive management, educational and operational experience. Prior to joining DSS as the CEO, Mr. Heuszel had a very successful career in commercial banking. For over 35 years, Heuszel served in many senior executive roles with major U.S. and international banking organizations. As a banker, Mr. Heuszel has served as General Counsel, Director of Special Assets, Credit Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Auditor. Mr. Heuszel also operates a successful law practice focused on the regulation and operation of banks, management of bank litigation, corporate restructures and merger and acquisitions. In addition to being an attorney and executive manager, Mr. Heuszel is also a Certified Public Accountant (retired), and a Certified Internal Auditor.

Mr. Sassuan Lee (or Sam) is a prominent entrepreneur and FinTech executive with over 20 years of management experience in digital economy. He is also a board advisor, independent/non-executive director, public speaker, lecturer, corporate trainer and private investor. He has been a keynote speaker and expert panelist at over 50 international conferences, regional meetings and corporate events. His vision is to bring wealth inclusion and improve economic inequality in the world by diminishing the boundaries among nations and connecting isolated economies through financial technology and innovation. Currently, Mr. Lee is the founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners, an award-winning decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the F.M.T. (Finance, Media & Technology) field, providing a business ecosystem for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: Digital Asset Investment Banking, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, Global Distribution Coordination, Asset Tokenization & Security Digitization Management Solution, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solution.