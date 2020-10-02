 

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Announces the Appointment of Two Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.10.2020, 14:43  |  59   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., announces the appointment of Frank D. Heuszel and Sassuan (Sam) Lee to serve as directors on its Board.

“We are pleased to have Frank and Sam join the Board and look forward to the variety and depth of executive management and international experience they will bring to the Board,” stated John “JT” Thatch, president/CEO and director of SHRG.

“I look forward to being part of the team to help grow Sharing Services and to build upon the success that their team and the other Sharing Services Directors have already achieved.  I am excited about helping Sharing Services continue to serve its customers, develop new products and markets, to grow its independent representative network, and to build shareholder value,” stated Frank Heuszel.

“The success that this company has achieved thus far is amazing and I hope to bring my expertise and international business experience to the Board and continue to add value,” stated Sassuan Lee.

Frank Heuszel has extensive expertise in a wide array of strategic, business, turnaround and regulatory matters across several industries as a result of his executive management, educational and operational experience. Prior to joining DSS as the CEO, Mr. Heuszel had a very successful career in commercial banking. For over 35 years, Heuszel served in many senior executive roles with major U.S. and international banking organizations. As a banker, Mr. Heuszel has served as General Counsel, Director of Special Assets, Credit Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Auditor. Mr. Heuszel also operates a successful law practice focused on the regulation and operation of banks, management of bank litigation, corporate restructures and merger and acquisitions. In addition to being an attorney and executive manager, Mr. Heuszel is also a Certified Public Accountant (retired), and a Certified Internal Auditor.

Mr. Sassuan Lee (or Sam) is a prominent entrepreneur and FinTech executive with over 20 years of management experience in digital economy. He is also a board advisor, independent/non-executive director, public speaker, lecturer, corporate trainer and private investor. He has been a keynote speaker and expert panelist at over 50 international conferences, regional meetings and corporate events. His vision is to bring wealth inclusion and improve economic inequality in the world by diminishing the boundaries among nations and connecting isolated economies through financial technology and innovation. Currently, Mr. Lee is the founder and CEO of Coinstreet Partners, an award-winning decentralized investment banking group and consultancy firm in the F.M.T. (Finance, Media & Technology) field, providing a business ecosystem for the new era of digital economy. Coinstreet focuses on five key business segments: Digital Asset Investment Banking, Digital Asset & Wealth Management, Global Distribution Coordination, Asset Tokenization & Security Digitization Management Solution, and Decentralized Finance & DLT Solution.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Nanox Announces Live Demonstration of its Nanox.ARC System at Radiology Society of North America ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Acquiring Expertise”: Michael Saxon, Former Growth Strategist for Altria and Philip Morris International, Appointed to ...
Victory Square Technologies Comments on Recent Promotional Activity Pursuant to OTC Markets Request
Regulus Resources and Osisko Gold Royalties Announce Strategic Partnership
Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of share transfer by primary insider
Bombardier Announces Senior Management Reorganization in Support of its Transition to a Pure-play ...
Titel
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...