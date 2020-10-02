 

BlackLine Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market close on Thursday, October 29, 2020 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 1478236.

A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 1478236. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Alexandra Geller
BlackLine
747.242.2863
alex.geller@blackline.com


