WeedMD to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today its participation in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit on October 7-8, 2020. Management will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the conference.

“We are looking forward to attending this conference and meeting with some of the most engaging and active investors in the cannabis sector,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “As one of the biggest banking conferences in our industry, this virtual format provides us with a great opportunity to reach a wide range of investor audiences looking to learn more about our innovative medical and retail cannabis platform.”