 

WeedMD to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit 2020

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today its participation in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit on October 7-8, 2020. Management will be meeting with institutional investors throughout the conference.

“We are looking forward to attending this conference and meeting with some of the most engaging and active investors in the cannabis sector,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “As one of the biggest banking conferences in our industry, this virtual format provides us with a great opportunity to reach a wide range of investor audiences looking to learn more about our innovative medical and retail cannabis platform.”

Information about upcoming corporate events can be found here. Access WeedMD’s latest Investor Presentation here and latest Corporate Update Video here.

About WeedMD Inc.
WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. and Starseed Medicinal Inc., federally-licensed producers of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, Ontario as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, Ontario processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed, a medical-centric operator based in Bowmanville, Ontario, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with other employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as six provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold.

Follow WeedMD, Color Cannabis & Starseed:

LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/weedmd
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WeedMD
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weedmd/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/callitcolor/
&
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/starseedca/

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:
Valter Pinto
Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
1-212-896-1254
weedmd@kcsa.com

