Alliance Trust PLC - Net asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Thursday 1 October 2020:

- excluding income, 882.5p

- including income, 884.6p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 870.5p

- including income, 872.6p

