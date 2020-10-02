 

EANS-Adhoc Kapsch TrafficCom / revised outlook, no dividend for 2020/21

02.10.2020, 15:00  |  52   |   |   
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Earnings Forecast
02.10.2020

Vienna - Based on initial indications for the second quarter the company expects
no improvement of the revenue and earnings situation compared to the first
quarter of financial year 2020/21.

Consequently, the operating result (EBIT) of the financial year will likely be
clearly negative. A negative two-digit million value is expected. An important
reason for this is COVID-19: Revenues in the profitable components business
strongly suffer from decreased traffic volumes. In addition - in spite of some
pleasing project wins - there are more delays in tender processes and the award
of contracts. Catch-up effects in a relevant scale are expected not before the
next financial year. Possible impairments of non-current assets cannot be ruled
out for financial year 2020/21.

For the annual revenues, precise forecasts are also still difficult. Currently
the company assumes a decline of 15 to 20%.

As a result of the expected clearly negative results, the current dividend
policy is being suspended until further notice. No dividend shall be expected
for financial year 2020/21.




Further inquiry note:
Press Contacts:
Carolin Treichl
Executive Vice President Marketing & Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1710
carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Markus Karner
Public Relations
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1705
markus.karner@kapsch.net

Investor Contact:
Hans Lang
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2, 1120 VIENNA, AUSTRIA
T +43 50 811 1122
ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
A-1120 Wien
phone: +43 50811 1122
FAX: +43 50811 99 1122
mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
WWW: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/67102/4723466
OTS: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Diskussion: Kapsch TrafficCom
Wertpapier


