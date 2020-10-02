Ethos Risk Services Investigations Add-On for ClaimCenter Now Available in Guidewire Marketplace

The Ethos add-on creates a seamless integration between Evestigate, Ethos’s machine-learning investigations solution, and ClaimCenter, enabling Guidewire customers to easily and efficiently send claims to Evestigate for real-time fraud investigations. It also ensures that ClaimCenter is synchronized with Evestigate, keeping claims representatives informed of claims statuses at all times. They can request investigative services, send case files, and receive real-time notes, documents and invoices directly in ClaimCenter. Claims representatives can now triage claims faster, increase opportunities for straight-through processing, and shorten the claims investigation timeline.

Ethos Risk Services LLC, a leading risk mitigation company, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Ethos Risk Services’ Ready for Guidewire -validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire Marketplace .

With Ethos’ integration for ClaimCenter, insurers can:

Shorten the claims process

Triage claims faster with actionable intelligence

Increase opportunities for straight-through processing

“Ethos Risk Services is pleased to provide our full-suite investigations integrated with Guidewire,” said Micah Smith, chief executive officer, Ethos Risk Services. “With Ethos, clients not only will benefit from shorter turnaround times coupled with a broad suite of services, but also expanded coverage with over 500 W-2 investigators across the country.”

“We congratulate Ethos Risk Services on the publication of its Investigations for Questionable Claims add-on for ClaimCenter,” said Becky Mattick, vice president, Solution Alliances, Guidewire. “This integration not only simplifies and streamlines the investigation process but will also increase opportunities for timely investigative activity to empower claims handlers with actionable intelligence that could alter the direction of the claim.”

About Ethos Risk Services

Ethos Risk Services is a full-service risk mitigation firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Ethos provides nationwide and international coverage from a team of over 500 investigators servicing all 50 states and over 70 countries. Founded in 2006, the company has provided comprehensive fraud management to insurance companies, self-insured employers, attorneys and third-party administrators within the insurance industry. Ethos is dedicated to its vision of being the most tech-enabled, customer-centric investigative services company and to build a partnership with their clients in combating fraud across the globe. For more information about Ethos Risk Services, please visit the company website at www.ethosrisk.com.