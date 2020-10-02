 

Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in the STAAR Surgical Company Class Action Lawsuit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.10.2020, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the Central District of California on behalf of purchasers of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) common stock between February 26, 2020 and August 10, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The case is captioned Alwazzan v. STAAR Surgical Company, No. 20-cv-01533, and is assigned to Judge James V. Selna. The STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit charges STAAR Surgical and certain of its officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased STAAR Surgical common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit or have questions concerning your rights regarding the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit, please provide your information here or contact counsel, Michael Albert of Robbins Geller, at 800/449-4900 or 619/231-1058 or via e-mail at malbert@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than October 19, 2020.

STAAR Surgical designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye and companion delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye.

The STAAR Surgical class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that STAAR Surgical was overstating and/or mischaracterizing: (1) its sales and growth in China; (2) its marketing spend; and (3) its research and development expenses.

On August 5, 2020, STAAR Surgical reported that its net sales were down 11% from the prior year quarter and its implantable Collamer lenses sales were down 11% from the prior year quarter. STAAR Surgical also reported a net loss of $0.03 per share, versus net income of $0.08 per share in the prior year quarter. On this news, STAAR Surgical’s common stock price fell nearly 10%.

Then, on August 11, 2020, analyst J Capital Research published a report in which it wrote that “[w]e think that STAAR Surgical has overstated sales in China by at least one-third, or $21.6 mln. That would mean that all of [STAAR Surgical]’s $14 mln in 2019 profit is fake.” The report continued, stating that “[f]ake sales [in China] come at 100% margins and therefore translate directly into profit. That means that the roughly $21.6 mln in overstated Chinese sales in 2019 represent 152% of total company profit. In other words, without the fraud that we believe pervades the China business, STAAR is losing money.” On this news, STAAR Surgical’s common stock price fell an additional 6% – further damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities class action litigation. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller has obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history. For seven consecutive years, ISS Securities Class Action Services has ranked the Firm in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report as one of the top law firms in the world in both amount recovered for shareholders and total number of class action settlements. Robbins Geller attorneys have helped shape the securities laws and have recovered tens of billions of dollars on behalf of aggrieved victims. Beyond securing financial recoveries for defrauded investors, Robbins Geller also specializes in implementing corporate governance reforms, helping to improve the financial markets for investors worldwide. Robbins Geller attorneys are consistently recognized by courts, professional organizations, and the media as leading lawyers in the industry. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Staar Surgical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Delayed to Later This Year
Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination, Hyliion to ...
Gilead Sciences Update on Supply and Distribution of Veklury (remdesivir) in the United States
Polaris RZR Factory Racing Takes on Dakar for the First Time
P&G Professional Partners With Lyft to Develop New Cleaning Guide for Drivers
Innovative Industrial Properties Expands Real Estate Partnership with Green Thumb Industries at ...
Jean-Pierre Durpieu Appointed Chairman of Korian’s Board of Directors
Korian Bolsters Its Position in Mental Health, Entering Into Exclusive Discussions for the ...
Berry Global’s Biesheim, France, Facility Achieves ISCC Plus Certification for the Production of ...
Utz To Be Presenting Sponsor of American League Division Series
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against STAAR Surgical Company and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 19, 2020
15.09.20
STAA SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Against Staar Surgical Company
14.09.20
ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds STAAR Surgical Company Investors of Important October 19 Deadline in Securities Class Action – STAA
14.09.20
STAAR Surgical Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in EVO Implantable Lens US Clinical Trial
10.09.20
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds STAAR Surgical Company Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – STAA