 

Xencor Presents Initial Data From the Phase 1 Study of Tidutamab in Neuroendocrine Tumors at NANETS’ Multidisciplinary NET Medical Virtual Symposium

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced initial data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of tidutamab (XmAb18087), an SSTR2 x CD3 bispecific antibody, in patients with neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The data were presented at the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society’s 2020 Multidisciplinary NET Medical Virtual Symposium (NANETS).

“NETs affecting the pancreas or gastrointestinal tract, called GEP-NETs, are typically an indolent, slow-growing tumor type. Tumor reduction is rarely observed in response to the limited number of approved treatment options, and progression-free and overall survival rates are ultimately the most significant factor in determining clinical benefit for patients,” said Allen Yang, M.D., Ph.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer at Xencor. “Preliminary data from the study indicate that tidutamab, which redirects cytotoxic T cells to tumors, was well-tolerated. Anticipated dose-dependent T-cell proliferation and meaningful biological activity were observed in escalation cohorts and with the initial patients enrolled into the study’s expansion."

"Tidutamab is the first XmAb CD3 bispecific antibody evaluated in patients with solid tumors, and we are encouraged by the low rate and grade of cytokine release syndrome, which has been limited to Grade 1 and Grade 2 in this study. Consistent with our experiences with other CD3 bispecific antibodies in hematologic malignancies, cytokine production decreased after subsequent dosing," said Bassil Dahiyat, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer at Xencor. "Considering that tidutamab induces sustained activation of cytotoxic T cells and engagement of the SSTR2 target, as designed, and its encouraging safety profile, we will initiate a new study in Merkel cell carcinoma and small cell lung cancer, SSTR2-expressing tumor types known to be responsive to immunotherapy, as we continue our study in NETs and gastrointestinal stromal tumors."

A poster with initial data from the study is available in the NANETS Virtual Poster Hall, and it will be made available under Archived Scientific Presentations on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of www.xencor.com. In addition to the poster, these initial results will be presented during the Clinical Abstracts session, which begins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 3, 2020.

