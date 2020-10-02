 

RRD’s Patented Flex Mailer Saves Brands on Mailing and Shipping Costs While Enhancing the Customer Experience

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) (NYSE: RRD), a leading global provider of marketing and business communications, offers a U.S. patented, recyclable mailing solution that helps organizations creatively reach their customers while lowering shipping costs.

The Flex Mailer is a mailing package that converts items that would normally ship as parcels (i.e., boxes) to United States Postal Service (USPS) automated flats (i.e., large envelopes). Items go into an inner tray that is divided into quadrants for product placement and flexibility. The inner tray fits into a highly flexible outer mailer package, which meets the USPS thickness and flexibility guidelines to qualify as an automated flat — resulting in notable cost savings for companies that can tally into millions of dollars for high-volume distribution while also being environmentally responsible.

AARP, a longstanding RRD client, recently utilized the Flex Mailer to deliver 50,000 face masks to their volunteers. An optimal choice for this mailing from a cost-savings standpoint, the Flex Mailer’s postage rate from USPS was substantially lower than originally anticipated parcel rates. This savings also presented a marketing opportunity for one of the nation's largest nonprofits.

“AARP was able to get creative with this mailing by customizing both the exterior and interior of the package with their logo and messaging,” said Lisa Pruett, President, RRD Packaging Solutions. “In an effective and thoughtful way, they showed support for volunteers by prioritizing their safety during the pandemic.”

The inner tray of the mailer was printed by RRD with custom AARP messaging and housed the face mask lying flat. The tray and mask set fit into the branded outer mailer, and the total package enhanced each recipient’s unboxing experience.

From concept to creation, the Flex Mailer’s development incorporates RRD client feedback and has been thoroughly tested to hold and protect contents. It is an ideal solution for retail, pharma, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, or higher education applications. Any brand that sends customers promotional items, product samples or rigid items can leverage the Flex Mailer for cost savings and innovative packaging that’s 100% recyclable.

Other benefits of the Flex Mailer include greater product transit safety compared to standard mailers or traditional polybag options, and more consistent postage estimates resulting in higher budgetary compliance. The Flex Mailer is part of the RRD Packaging Solutions suite of offerings, which some of the most discerning brands rely on to produce their paperboard packaging for the greatest amount of efficiency and production control.

For more information, visit www.rrd.com/flexmailer.

About RRD

RRD is a leading global provider of multichannel business communications services and marketing solutions. With more than 50,000 clients and 36,400 employees across 29 countries, RRD offers the industry’s most comprehensive offering of solutions designed to help companies—from Main Street to Wall Street—optimize customer engagement and streamline business operations across the complete customer journey. RRD offers a comprehensive portfolio of capabilities, experience and scale that enables organizations around the world to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their marketing and business communications strategies.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.rrd.com.

