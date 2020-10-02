 

Great Lakes Announces Receipt of $59.8 Million in Awarded Work Resulting in a Total of $416.8 Million of Awards for the Third Quarter of 2020

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation ("Great Lakes") (NASDAQ:GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, announced today the receipt of several major dredging awards totaling $59.8 million.

The awarded work includes:

  • Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut Maintenance Dredging Project (Maintenance, Louisiana, $13.8 million)
  • Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, Beach Renourishment Brevard County Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $10.6 million)
  • Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, Beach Re-nourishment Project (Coastal Protection, Florida, $8.5 million)
     
  • Mobile Harbor Deepening and Widening Project (Capital, Alabama, $8.3 million)

  • Three additional capital and maintenance awards totaling $18.6 million

The Atchafalaya River Bay, Bar and Crewboat Cut Maintenance Dredging Project work consists of removal and disposal of shoal material excavated from the Atchafalaya River Bay. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New Orleans District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to be executed and completed in the second quarter of 2021.

The Shore Protection, North Reach Segment, Beach Renourishment Brevard County Project work entails sand replenishment of approximately 4 miles of beach with material dredged from Canaveral Shoals II borrow area, located east of Cape Canaveral, Florida. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to be executed and completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The Shore Protection, Fort Pierce, Beach Re-nourishment Project work entails sand replenishment of approximately 1.3 miles of beach immediately south of the Ft. Pierce jetty. The clients on this project are the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District and the project is funded by the Federal government. Work is expected to start in first quarter of 2021, with anticipated completion in May of 2021.

The Mobile Harbor Deepening Project work includes maintenance and new work dredging of the bar portion of the Mobile Shipping Channel with disposal of dredge material at Ocean Dredge Material Disposal Site. This project deepens the existing channel from 49-feet to 54-feet and is the first phase of work to be performed on this deepening. The client on this project is the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District and the project is funded by the Federal government and the State of Alabama. Work is expected to be complete in the second quarter of 2021.

