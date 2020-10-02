 

National Energy Regulatory Council set the price cap for electricity transmission

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania), notifies that on 1 October 2020 the State Energy Regulatory Council set a price cap of 0.721 ct./kWh for high-voltage electricity transmission services for 2021, which is 11.4 percent lower compared to the one set for the year 2020 (0.814 ct./kWh).

It  will be effective from  1st January 2021.

The tariff is lower due to the decision of the Company to return 10 million euros of higher actual return on investment one year earlier (for the period of 2018-2019) than it is set by the regulator.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė
Communications project  Manager
tel. +370 613 19977
e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu


