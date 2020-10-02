National Energy Regulatory Council set the price cap for electricity transmission

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Lithuania), notifies that on 1 October 2020 the State Energy Regulatory Council set a price cap of 0.721 ct./kWh for high-voltage electricity transmission services for 2021, which is 11.4 percent lower compared to the one set for the year 2020 (0.814 ct./kWh).

It will be effective from 1st January 2021.