IBI Group Announces Closing of Previously Announced Offering of 6.50% Senior Unsecured Debentures for Total Gross Proceeds of $46 Million

TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (the " Company " or " IBI ") (TSX:IBG) announced today that it has closed the previously announced offering of 6.50% senior unsecured debentures (the " Debentures ") for total gross proceeds of the Offering (as defined below) of $46 million. Through CIBC Capital Markets and National Bank Financial Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters and agents, respectively, $23,175,000 principal amount of the Debentures (inclusive of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters) were issued on a bought deal basis (the " Public Offering ") and $22,825,000 principal amount of the Debentures were issued to select institutional investors on a private placement basis (the " Private Placement ", and together with the Public Offering, the " Offering ").

The Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 6.50% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 of each year, commencing December 31, 2020. The first payment will include accrued and unpaid interest for the period from closing of the Offering to, but excluding, December 31, 2020. The Debentures will mature on December 31, 2025 (the "Maturity Date").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund the redemption of the Company's 5.50% convertible debentures due December 31, 2021 ("2021 Debentures"), for which the Company expects to deliver a notice of redemption to the holders of the 2021 Debentures, with redemption to be effective 30 days following the date of the notice of redemption, to permit the 2021 Debentures to be redeemed as soon as practicable in accordance with the terms thereof. Prior to redeeming the 2021 Debentures, the Company may use the net proceeds of the Offering to repay existing indebtedness under the Company's credit facility, which amount will then be available to be drawn, as required, to fund the redemption of the 2021 Debentures.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.