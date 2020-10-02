 

Ford Continues Share Gains; Ford Pickup Truck Sales Hit Best Third Quarter in 15 Years; Explorer Sales Accelerate 74 Percent; Lincoln Retail Posts Gains on Strong SUV Sales

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) today reported its third quarter 2020 U.S. sales results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit corporate.ford.com.

