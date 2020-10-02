 

AVX Earns Supplier Quality Excellence Award From GM

The award recognizes AVX Electronics Tianjin Co. Ltd., which supplies GM with proven TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series multilayer varistors, for having consistently met or exceeded an extremely stringent set of quality performance criteria, including zero defects in shipped products and 100% on-time delivery, throughout calendar year 2019.

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVX Corporation, a leading manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic components and interconnect, sensor, control, and antenna solutions, received a 2019 Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors (GM). The award recognizes AVX Electronics Tianjin Co. Ltd. for providing outstanding quality performance throughout calendar year 2019, as evidenced by having consistently met or exceeded an extremely stringent set of quality performance criteria and achieved the cross-functional support of the entire GM organization, whose mission is to design, build, and sell the world’s best vehicles with the highest levels of quality and safety on the road.

GM’s ability to achieve that mission depends on providing its assembly plants with high-quality, defect-free electronic components, but only a fraction of its suppliers have proven to consistently deliver peak performance — such as zero defects in shipped products and 100% on-time delivery — day in and day out for 365 consecutive days. In 2019, AVX’s manufacturing facility in Tianjin, China, which supplies GM with AEC-Q200-qualified TransGuardᵀᴹ Automotive Series multilayer varistors (MLVs), once again proved to be amongst its top-performing supplier partners. It was also recognized for top-quality performance in 2016 for calendar year 2015.

“We know that maintaining a focus on the details to deliver a defect-free product to our assembly plants consistently is not an easy task,” said Rick Demuynck, Executive Director of Supplier Quality & Development, who, along with Chris Mailoux, Director Chassis & Thermal, GM, virtually presented this year’s digital awards. “The suppliers that earned this prestigious recognition are a critical part of the team who helps ensure that our customers are delighted with their product purchase, and we thank them for that.” 

