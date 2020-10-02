LENSAR, Inc. Begins Trading on NASDAQ

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced the completion of its spin-off from PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDLI) (“PDL”). Beginning today, LENSAR shares will commence “regular-way” trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

The distribution of LENSAR common stock took place on October 1, 2020. PDL stockholders received 0.075879 shares of LENSAR common stock for every one share of PDL common stock outstanding at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on September 22, 2020, the record date for the spin-off. Stockholders of PDL who have acquired shares of PDL common stock in the “regular way” market since shortly before the record date and through October 1, 2020 acquired such shares with an entitlement to receive shares of LENSAR common stock in connection with the distribution. Stockholders of PDL who acquired their shares of PDL common stock ex-distribution during that time did so without an entitlement to receive shares of LENSAR common stock in connection with the distribution.