LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that it has released an updated corporate video, narrated by CEO Setti Coscarella with supplemental footage of in-house refinement of Beyond Tobacco base material, as well as production and packaging of the Beyond Tobacco product. In the video, Mr. Coscarella provides an overview of his path from the tobacco industry to Taat, a recap of the Company’s achievements to date under his administration, and a summary of the Company’s next steps in introducing Beyond Tobacco to the retail market in the United States.

The Company has developed Beyond Tobacco, a tobacco-flavoured combustible product that is nicotine-free and tobacco-free, designed to offer a user experience closely resembling that of smoking a tobacco cigarette. According to the World Health Organization, 1.3 billion people worldwide use tobacco1. Despite this incidence rate, many tobacco users aspire to leave nicotine behind. Based on 2018 data from the CDC, 55.1% of adult smokers had attempted to quit in the past year, though only 7.5% successfully quit smoking in that timeframe2. A factor that is commonly attributed to tobacco smokers’ abandonment of alternative products such as vaping is the unfamiliar format which lacks the sensorimotor components of smoking a tobacco cigarette. These components play a significant role in the “ritual” of smoking cigarettes. Beyond Tobacco has been meticulously engineered to mimic these components, allowing current tobacco smokers of legal age to enjoy a substantially similar ritual by using Beyond Tobacco in place of a traditional cigarette, while refraining from nicotine intake.

In Taat’s new corporate video, Mr. Coscarella explains how during his time as a strategist in the tobacco industry it was a fundamental objective to understand the likes and dislikes of tobacco smokers. This understanding was then used to shape a consumer journey from combustible tobacco cigarettes to smokeless products. While the tobacco industry has relied on the delivery of nicotine without combustion as the central value proposition of smokeless products, Mr. Coscarella explains in the video why the combustible format and corresponding ritual are crucial to gaining product adoption and preventing abandonment. Taat’s new corporate video can be watched by clicking the image below, and can also be accessed by clicking here . Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to access the corporate video link. As an alternative method of accessing Taat’s updated corporate video, the Company has posted the video to its profiles on Facebook and Twitter.